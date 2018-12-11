Tanzania: PCCB Foils Plans to Steal Over Sh70bn

Dodoma — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has disclosed that they have saved Sh70.3 billion, which could have landed in corrupt people's hands in the past one year.

According to PCCB, out of the amount, Sh45 billion, would have been spent on grand water projects.

PCCB director Diwani Athuman today made the statement in Dodoma Region when opening the general meeting of PCCB regional commanders and other officers.

Mr Athuman said the war against corruption was still big, adding that it needs courage, patriotism and cooperation.

He has elaborated that in a period of one year a total of 495 cases have been opened, saying many of them are big cases while PCCB winning most of them unlike in the past.

The PCCB director said in his three-month tenure, he has already changed the Bureau's performance system, whereby, he explains, he cooperates with workmates to take suspects to courts without caring about their positions or personalities.

Giving examples, he said some workers of a tea factory in Tanga Region including some staff and constructors, who were supervising Ntomoko water project in Dodoma Region, had already been taken to court over corruption.