Ghana: The Killed, Others Wounded in Bole Chieftaincy Clash ... Vehicles, Houses Torched

Tamale — Two persons have been killed, while several others sustained gunshot wounds in a chieftaincy conflict in the Bole District of the Northern Region.

Some houses and vehicles have also been burnt down in the hostility that erupted in the Bole town.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times in an interview said it occurred on Sunday night.

The PRO said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Bole government hospital mortuary, while the injured are said to be responding to treatment at the same hospital.

He said the Regional Police Command has beefed up security in Bole due to the rising tension in the area.

DSP Tanko stated that no arrest has been made, however the security personnel were doing everything under their power to bring the situation under control.

An eyewitness, Saaka Issah in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times emphasised that there has been tension in Bole over chieftaincy dispute which escalated on the Sunday night as supporters of two persons holding themselves as Bolewura engaged each other in gun battle.

He said Bukari Abudu and Alhassan Abdulai Kent both from the same family are holding themselves as chiefs of Bole, a situation which has resulted in thrown the whole town into confusion.

Mr Issah said there were sporadic gunshots throughout Sunday night which had forced a lot of people in the area to run for their lives.

He added that many residents who were afraid of their lives had locked themselves in their room for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

Mr Issah indicated that there was still tension in Bole and its surrounding communities as some people were armed to the teeth.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has imposed a curfew on the Bole township and its environs in the Northern Region.

A press statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by the Sector Minister, Ambrose Dery and copied to the Ghanaian Times said the imposition of the curfew on the town and its environs was based on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

The curfew hour is to start from 6:00pm to 6:00am effective yesterday Monday, December 10.

It urged the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and youth in the Bole township and its environs to exercise restraint in the face of challenges confronting them and use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, the statement said there was a total ban on all persons in the Bole District from carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapon and any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

The imposition of the curfew follows the outbreak of violence in the town arising from the Bole chieftaincy dispute.