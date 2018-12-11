Ghana: Colgate Palmolive Launches New Sachet Toothpaste

Global toothpaste producing company, Colgate Palmolive, has launched a new sachet toothpaste for Ghanaian consumers.

The sachet toothpaste, named, Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection 3 Gram or Colgate Dental Cream, is targeted at encouraging rural dwellers to make Colgate toothpaste the preferred choice for oral care.

At an activation programme in Accra on Friday, Michael Asamoah, Retail Environment Manager for Ghana and Nigeria, Colgate Palmolive, said the new product was a generic toothpaste which prevents tooth ache and holes in the teeth.

Priced at 20Gp per sachet, he said the new Colgate Dental Cream comes with the same quality as other Colgate products and was specifically manufactured to prevent tooth aches and holes in teeth.

Over the years, he stated that there was a widely held misconception that Colgate toothpaste was for the rich and elite adding that "the new toothpaste shows that Colgate is for everyone and anyone, no matter your status in society, you can use Colgate toothpaste for the best oral care."

Mr Asamoah said it was the focus of Colgate Palmolive to make its products available to all customers to ensure that the pricing was fair and affordable.

"We are reaching out to all our customers across the country. Even to those who use traditional means for their oral care, we want them to add Colgate Dental Cream to it. The pricing is also very affordable and as we all know, Colgate is synonymous to quality," he added.

He said the company expanded its market share in Ghana in 2017 following the outdooring of the Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection 12 gram and expressed confidence that the new dental cream would equally ensure that colgate becomes the preferred brand across the country.

As part of the marketing strategy for the product, he said the company would organise road floats through some communities as well as engage residents in peri-urban areas through durbars and health clinics.

In the absence of a manufacturing factory in the country, Mr Asamoah explained that the company was now focused on improving market access, build volume and value sales to make the required revenue that could sustain the business and also form the basis for a push for the establishment of a factory in Ghana in the future.

He called on the government to implement a flat rate tax policy to help businesses in planning and ensure that the pricing of importation charges was done in Ghana Cedi.