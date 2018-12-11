Ghana: MTTD Records 12,396 Road Accidents

Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director- General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), disclosed that his outfit has recorded 12,396 road accidents from January to November this year, as against 11,709 the previous year,

He said the crashes resulted in the death of 2,118 people while 12318 others suffered injuries, and 2,918 pedestrians were knocked down by vehicles.

"The crashes also involved 8,842 private and 7691 commercial vehicles respectively and 3,549 motorcycles," COP Yohuno added.

The Director- General of the MTTD in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said the accidents were as a result of indiscipline on the part of drivers and pedestrians, fatigue, excessive speeding, inexperienced driving and wrongful overtaking.

He said as part of efforts to reduce the road carnage during Christmas, more personnel would be deployed to enforce traffic and road regulations.

COP Yohuno said the MTTD would also collaborate with the National Road Safety Commission, Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority and the Ministry of Transport to sensitise the public on the need to ensure road safety.

He said the MTTD had identified some accident prone areas ( roads) in the country, and mentioned Aflao-Accra-Cape Coast,Takoradi-Elubo,Kintampo-Tamale-Navorngo,Kumasi-Sunyani,Kumasi-Obuasi,Sunyani-Techiman,Tema-Asikuma,Asikuma-Ho and Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa.

"Accident preventive squads have been deployed to the accident prone areas equipped with speed guns and alcohol breathalysers to check on drivers," he indicated.

COP Yohuno urged drivers to abide by road safety regulations, to ensure the protection of lives and properties.

He also asked them check their vehicles before they start their journeys.

COP Yohuno said "for long distance journey, vehicle owners should endeavour to rely on two drivers to take turns in driving to prevent fatigue driving".

The Director-General asked vehicle owners to employ the service of licensed drivers.

COP Yohuno urged pedestrians to use designated routes such as Zebra crossing, traffic lights, and footbridges when crossing the road, and asked them to report negative attitudes of drivers to the police.