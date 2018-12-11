South Africa: Focus On the Future As TAC Celebrates Years of Activism

analysis

On Monday 10 December 2018 the Treatment Action Campaign celebrated its 20th anniversary. The occasion allowed for the strides made over the past two decades to be celebrated, but also provided an opportunity to focus on the steep road ahead in the face of glaring failures of the South African public health system.

The deep-rooted ailments of South Africa's public health system dominated the TAC's 20th anniversary celebration in Johannesburg on Monday morning. The event noted the positive work done so far in the battle to advocate for the improvement of the country's inadequate health system but lamented the continuing undersupply of antiretrovirals and inadequate TB treatment.

TAC chairperson Sibongile Tshabalala said that as the year drew to a close the organisation was already positioning itself for 2019. She said much focus would be on the provinces and renewal of the organisation's activism so that it could continue its good work.

Tshabalala said the TAC's primary duty remains -- to monitor clinics and...