South Africa: Ensure Loadshedding Stops - Alliance Political Council

The alliance political council has resolved to "convene relevant deployees" to consolidate a coherent response on ensuring sustainable energy security, it said after a meeting at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Monday.

This meeting, the council said in a statement, should take place by the end of the year.

"The meeting received a presentation from the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, on the progress being made to address energy security challenges with a focus on Eskom. The leadership of the revolution directed government to ensure that load shedding stops," the statement reads.

"It was agreed that intervention should include an urgent establishment of a representative SOE Council and an Advisory Technical Task Team specifically to achieve a turnaround at Eskom as a matter of urgency."

The council said it "noted the progress emerging at Eskom to deal with the rot of state capture, other forms of corruption and underperformance".

"[We] have issued a stern warning against incompetence and directed that acts of sabotage must be dealt with. Relevant governance and state authorities should act swiftly in line with their constitutional mandate and the rule of law."

At Monday's meeting were national officials of the ANC and the SACP, as well as office bearers of Cosatu and Sanco. The session was to "assess progress on the implementation of the shared programme of the alliance and decide on the way forward".

Also on the agenda was local government's capacity to "effectively and efficiently" deliver basic services.

"The Alliance Secretariat was tasked to convene an urgent meeting to address local government service delivery challenges," the council said.

Source: News24