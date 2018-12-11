South Africa: Naledi Pandor - 'Work Has to Go On, the Nation Has to Continue to Exist'

analysis

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has a vision for tertiary education, but her plans are somewhat hesitant because the 2019 general elections could bring some changes. The veteran politician also hinted that she is weary of the decline of 'political respectability' in Parliament.

It is not only the sleepless night caused by a constantly buzzing phone -- Hong Kong goes to bed six hours before South Africa -- that caused Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor to feel tired. Speaking to Daily Maverick on the margins of the Yidan Prize Summit in Hong Kong, Pandor -- who turned 65 on 7 December -- admitted to being "really exhausted" when asked whether she would return after the general elections next year.

"I don't know, actually, I'm really exhausted, and I'm just... I found [in] Parliament there's been a decline in political respectability, or I don't know what one calls it. I believe politics succeeds in courtesy that is robust, and I found that courtesy has become crude, and I feel quite often that it's undignified to be part of...