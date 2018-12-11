South Africa: Suspect Arrested in Tshwane for Housebreaking and Theft

press release

A 32-year-old man was apprehended by members of the community for house breaking and theft, after one of the neighbours spotted the suspect coming out of the neighbour's house carrying a bag.

When noticing the suspicious man, the community members were calling the man, but the man started to run away. They pursued him until they caught him at the corner of Nana Sita and Du Toit Streets.

The suspect had forcefully broken down the burglar door to gain entry and stole a bag containing an HP laptop and mouse at a total cost of R17 480,00.

The police were called to the scene and on arrival they handed the suspect to the police members.

The preliminary investigation by the police found that the suspect had two pending cases of possession of stolen property at Sunnyside and possession of drugs case registered at Mabopane.

Pretoria Central police station management applauded the community members for not taking law in their handed and handing the suspect to the police unharmed.

The suspect will appear in Pretoria Magistrates' Court soon on a charge of burglary residential.