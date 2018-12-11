South Africa: Limpopo Police Wrap Up 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children

press release

Members of the Social Crime prevention led by Sergeant Nkwinika accompanied by the Communication Officer Sergeant Mongwe in partnership with members of Phalaborwa Victim Empowerment Centre, wrapped up the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children with a door to door campaign at Schiteoch Hebron.

The campaign commenced at 11:o0 where a total number of 26 houses were visited and 91 people reached out to.

During the Campaign, members condemned any form of abuse and violence especially perpetrated against woman and children.

Pamphlets on safety tips were also distributed and contact numbers of the station and all the relevant role players were disseminated to the community members.

The event ended with a special message of zero tolerance approach towards crime affecting the society.