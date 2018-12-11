South Africa: Minister Cele Commits to Rid Port Elizabeth Northern Areas of Gangsterism

press release

A commitment to build a new police station within eight months, the deployment of an Anti-Gang Task Team including 42 community patrollers were received with warm applause by community members living in Port Elizabeth Northern areas today.

Minister of Police, Mr Bheki Cele made this commitment to the community today, seven days after his initial visit to this gangsterism troubled neighbourhood of Port Elizabeth Northern areas that include Gelvandale, Helenvale, Booysen Park and Bethelsdorp.

"I would like to come about April - June to open such a station. The police station we requested is a park home. That is a commitment we make, it is no longer a promise, it is a commitment," emphasized the Minister.

"We were here seven days ago and promised to come with extra resources. When we left we committed to work and bring stability. The Special Task Force and National Intervention Unit including Public Order Policing, if need be, we will include them," said Minister Cele.

He passed condolences to those killed through crime and gangsterism. He also visited family of victims to get a first person account of what is going on. He said crime does not go alone but include infrastructure like recreation and playing grounds. "SAPS will do something and other departments will catch with us walking," concluded Minister Cele.

Adding his voice on the objectives of the day, National Commissioner, General Sitole said the aim was, "To share preliminary progress - importantly, there are gang task teams and they are at work as we speak." He said part of the meeting was be to discuss how the teams can be supported and complemented.

The MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Ms Weziwe Tikana while introducing the Minister said, "The Minister is out to support the Northern areas of Nelson Mandela Metro. In his plan he will be introducing a team of Police who will come and support here. But l can assure you, without your support - the acts of those police officers cannot be successful. We need women and men who can support them to do the work."

She also appealed to community members to come forward with names of corrupt police officers so that action can be taken against them.

The Junior Provincial Commissioner, Andiswe Sango sent out a strong message to the youth and communities in Bethelsdorp at the community engagement, "Gangsterism is one of the contributing factors in the increasing number of drop outs at schools. Quitting school to join a gang is not securing a bright future for yourselves."

Appealing to everyone she said, "We as a community need to be bold. We need to own the city. Nelson Mandela Bay is our city, let us take charge and let us report the gangsters to the police. The youth is lost to gangsterism. Our family members get killed by these gangsters. Parents please look out for the change in the behaviour of your children. I appeal to my peers, please don't join these gangs. There is so much South Africa can offer us as youth", added the young and energetic Ms Sango.

Other messages of support were received from Mr Christian Martin, MPL and Mr Hendricks, Acting Mount Road Cluster Board Chairperson.

Community members were also afforded am opportunity to raise issues with the Minister. The local group, coordinating an anti-crime campaign on social media were donated a new cell phone and laptop. Lt Gen Ntshinga thanked everyone and reaffirmed the Province's commitment to the day's cause.