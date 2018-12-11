South Africa: Equal Rights Continue to Be Trampled On, Says SAHRC Report

analysis

The South African Human Rights Commission has reported the right to equality as the most violated human right since it released its first Trends Analysis Report in 2013. And yet, non-compliance with the commission's remedial sanctions has been identified as another trend that poses a risk to a culture of respect for human rights.

Non-compliance with the South African Human Rights Commission's recommendations, particularly by organs of state, continues to undermine the independence and effectiveness of the commission, says the SAHRC Trends Analysis Report.

The commission received more than 5,000 complaints of human rights violations between 2016 and 2017, with the right to equality reported as the most violated, at 705 complaints.

Commission senior legal officer Alexandra Fitzgerald says race-based discrimination against black South Africans forms a huge part of violations of the right to equality, with an increase in the use of the "K-word" and derogatory words such as "monkey" and "baboon"....