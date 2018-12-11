11 December 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Equal Rights Continue to Be Trampled On, Says SAHRC Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

The South African Human Rights Commission has reported the right to equality as the most violated human right since it released its first Trends Analysis Report in 2013. And yet, non-compliance with the commission's remedial sanctions has been identified as another trend that poses a risk to a culture of respect for human rights.

Non-compliance with the South African Human Rights Commission's recommendations, particularly by organs of state, continues to undermine the independence and effectiveness of the commission, says the SAHRC Trends Analysis Report.

The commission received more than 5,000 complaints of human rights violations between 2016 and 2017, with the right to equality reported as the most violated, at 705 complaints.

Commission senior legal officer Alexandra Fitzgerald says race-based discrimination against black South Africans forms a huge part of violations of the right to equality, with an increase in the use of the "K-word" and derogatory words such as "monkey" and "baboon"....

South Africa

'Abominable' Former Tax Chief Moyane Loses Big in Court Battle

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an application by Tom Moyane to have his sacking from the South… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.