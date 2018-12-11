Africa: London School of Economics and HEC Paris join forces for Leadership 2030 program

press release

Paris & London, 11th of December 2018 - Leadership 2030: Navigating the tensions, contradictions and opportunities is a senior executive certificate program offered jointly between LSE and HEC Paris to launch in July 2019. It will bring together cross-disciplinary faculty, industry practitioners, and guest speakers from both leading schools.

The executive certificate will provide participants with a key understanding of the forces that promise to shape decision-making in the years to come, including the complexity and contradictions between long-term goals and pressures for short-term results, between sustainability and profitability, between risk taking and compliance, agility and resilience, diversity and trust building.

In such a rapidly changing and complex world, organizations will be expected to become more inclusive of non-traditional stakeholders. This program will draw participants from across the business community, but will also include representatives from non-profits and the public sector who have the capacity to shape the future strategic direction of their organizations for the betterment of all.

Leadership 2030 will start in London, where it will leverage the expertise of the LSE Management department. This first week will examine the main trends that will continue to emerge and will project what the future may look like. A second week will follow in October in France at HEC Paris, with faculty from its Centre for Society and Organizations (S&O) providing guidelines on how participants can contribute to the creation of a more sustainable world. Instruction will combine traditional seminars with workshops, case studies, and site visits with participants invited to address their own personal and professional challenges through peer sharing.

“Understanding the tensions that weigh heavily on your business will help you free yourself from them, turn them into opportunities, and turn yourself in a greater leader”, underlines Professor Rodolphe Durand, the program’s strategic advisor and Academic Director of the school’s S&O center.

Professor Naufel Vilcassim, Head of LSE Department of Management, adds: “We are delighted to be partnering with HEC Paris on this innovative course. With LSE as a global leader in social science and HEC’s world class expertise in international management, this programme represents a unique opportunity for current and future executives to both delve deeply into the challenges that will face business and society in the coming decade, and to develop their own personal visions for navigating them.”

The program deepens the relationship between both institutions, which already collaborate in the TRIUM Executive MBA, which ranks consistently as amongst the top global EMBA programs in the Financial Times’ rankings.

About LSE

The mission of LSE Management is to inform and inspire better management in practice by challenging and extending the understanding of people, teams, organisations and markets, and the economic, psychological, social, political and technological contexts in which they operate worldwide. Through its setting in a world-class social science institution at the heart of a leading global city, it achieves its mission by producing original and robust research insights, and delivering high-quality, evidence-based education. LSE ranks #2 in the world for social sciences and management (QS World University Rankings 2018) and #1 in the UK for research in business and management studies (REF 2014). LSE Management currently ranks #1 in the world for thought leadership in management (QS Master's in Management Rankings 2018).

About HEC Paris

Specializing in management education and research, HEC Paris offers a complete and unique range of educational programs for the leaders of tomorrow: Masters programs, Summer School, MBA, PhD, Executive MBA, TRIUM Global Executive MBA, open-enrolment and custom executive education programs. Founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HEC Paris is a founding member of the University Paris-Saclay. It boasts a faculty of 108 research professors, more than 4,500 students and over 8,000 managers and executives in training each year. HEC Paris was ranked second business school in Europe by the Financial Times’ overall business school ranking in December 2018.

About HEC Paris S&O Center:

Society and Organizations (SnO) is an inter-disciplinary center at HEC Paris whose members research on and teach about the contemporary challenges that organizations face and how these organizations (e.g. firms, NGOs, rating agencies, regulators) mold society. Contemporary challenges include, but are not limited to, climatic constraints, social inequality, technological disruption, ecological values, ethical imperatives, liberalization, regulation, and more.

