Rwanda: Kagame Attends RDF's 'Hard Punch' Military Drills at Gabiro

President Paul Kagame and the Commander in Chief of Rwanda's armed forces on Tuesday joined Rwanda Defence Force (RDF)'s Combined Arms Field Training Exercise.

Held at the Rwanda Defence Forces Combat Training Centre in Gabiro, Eastern Province, the exercise marked the conclusion of the final phase of the annual Combined Arms Field Training Exercise codenamed "EXERCISE HARD PUNCH III/2018".

Held early afternoon after a drizzle, the drills was marked by a demonstration on how different military capabilities are integrated and synchronised during a military operation at the level of an Infantry Division.

The exercise is aimed at perfecting drills that are necessary for efficient employment, harbouring, occupation of positions, movement of division troops and equipment as well as cooperation of all arms in any military operational situation.

The hard punch exercise concluded Tuesday is the third edition of the annual Field Training Exercise conducted in Gabiro.

The annual exercise normally concludes with a meeting between the Commander in Chief with senior command staff of the Rwanda Defence Forces.

This is the third edition of the annual Field Training Exercise. The last one was held on 10 November 2017.