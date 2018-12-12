12 December 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Seeks Increased Private Investments in Agriculture

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rwanda is looking for more private investments in agriculture to promote agribusiness and agro-industry sectors, Rwandan agriculture Minister Gerardine Mukeshimana said Tuesday in the capital city Kigali.

Scaling up private investments in agribusiness and agro-industry sectors will lead to employment creation and an increase in agriculture export revenues, Mukeshimana said at a national agriculture and agribusiness stakeholders' forum.

Rwanda has a lot of opportunities in agribusiness while the country is lacking in private investments to tap into its potential, she said.

Successful agriculture transformation in Rwanda will be achieved through strong partnerships between the public and the private sector, she added.

In 2017, Rwanda's agriculture sector contributed 31 per cent to the GDP and generated $356.5 million from agriculture exports, according to the minister.

The one-day meeting, organised by Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources and the World Bank Group, is aimed at discussing ways to promote commercialisation of agriculture through increased private investment.

Xinhua

Rwanda

Kagame Honours Army, Says No Enemy Can Defeat Rwanda

President Paul Kagame yesterday commended Rwandan men and women in uniform serving in the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF)… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.