Tanzania: Hamisa Mobetto Ignored By Baby Daddies on Her Birthday

LEFT: Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto. RIGHT: Her baby daddies businessman Majay and singer Diamond Platnumz.

Tanzanian video vixen and model Hamisa Mobetto celebrated her birthday on Monday, but that is not what sparked chatter on social media.

The mother of two celebrated the day by having a photo shoot that captured her youthful beauty and exuberance.

But as fans camped on her social media platforms to wish her a happy birthday, the conspicuous absence of birthday wishes from her baby daddies raised eyebrows.

The model's children were fathered by businessman Majay and singer Diamond Platnumz respectively.

Dear Hamisa Mobetto Have you noticed lately how much you have changed? You are now more confident and focused. I remember the days I used to cry for hours till the tears dried, the throat hurt and the nose blocked. But gone are those days! It's my birthday today, and I want to count my blessings. I have met a lot of people this past year and only gratitude is what I can show. First I Want to thank @mama_mobetto for always standing by me. You have proved to be my best friend and my confidant. You believing in me made me start @mobettostyles. Thank you @beatricendungu my PR 🙌🏽 for always believing that I can achieve anything in business. My dear fans, I don't even know where to start. You have made me stronger; you have shown me that Strangers can be family. And to you @the_ironlady1976 I love you so much my director and my second mum. & My dada @mangekimambi_ Nakupenda 🙌🏽 This year my baby turned one, what a joy it is to be called mum by my 2 amazing kids. You are gems. Thank you for all the products that believed in me. Charmed Cosmetics Mzurii magazine Bahari castle TCRA PRIMA AFRO An Nisa Tanzania Clothing line GSM mall Free Style Pads Poa TV Dimoda fashion Burundi Zimbabwe big spenders' night Judge at Miss IFM Winning Female stylish personality of the year at Swahili Fashion Week My first time hosting such an honourable event, Miss Tanzania. Hamisa you pulled it off. Congratulations. Last but not least Madam Hero. I am still in awe because of how people support my music. It has made me realize that many people go through a lot of things, but have no platform to talk. I am so happy I was a pillar to all these people through Mobetto Foundation. How can I forget COMING TO AMERICA, what an experience. This is where I say God is good. My first time in America and I travelled to almost all the states. I still find it hard to believe at times. Not forgetting that I was given the opportunity to walk the runway. Thank you Joe Malaika for believing in me. And I got to meet (I'm screaming inside) @facet . Thank you for not giving up Hamisa. GRATEFUL HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! ... .. cheers 🥂 to 2019🎉 .

