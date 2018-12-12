Kenya/Tanzania: Alikiba Makes Debut in Tanzanian Football League

Bongo flava star Alikiba made his Tanzanian Premier League debut for Coastal Union last Sunday, playing part in the build up to his team's goal against Mbeya City in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Alikiba, who married Kenyan beau Amina Khaleef this year, started the match playing in the midfield.

After only five minutes, Alikiba sent a thunderbolt shot towards Mbeya City goalkeeper but the ball was blocked by their defence resulting to a corner. Teamate Athuman Iddi took the corner which found Ayoub Rouben who slot in the opener.

Alikiba's Coastal Union held on to the slim advantage until half time. The visitors however managed to restore parity in the second half through an own goal.

A tired Alikiba was substituted in the 64th minute amidst cheers from the crowd.

The 31 year-old musician was making his debut after missing 15 matches since the new season started.

Alikiba arrived for the match like a boss. Unlike his teammates who cameon the clubs' bus, Alikiba was chauffeured in a silk Mercedes Benz guarded by bouncers.

The musician signed a contract in July to play for Coastal Union buse has missed most matches due to his music exploits.

According to his contract, Alikiba will not draw any salary from the club. He is one of the clubs sponsors via his energy drink.