Kenya: Uproar As CS Amina Says Rollout of New Curriculum Put Off

Photo: Daily Nation

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Nairobi — The rollout of the new education curriculum has been put on hold to give room for more preparation and the training of personnel.

Appearing before the Senate Education Committee, the Cabinet Secretary for Education Amina Mohamed says the implementation of the Competence Based Curriculum is important, but it cannot be rushed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohamed and her Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang say the education docket is still facing challenges especially teacher shortage that needs to be addressed to avoid causing discomfort to the pupils once the transition takes place.

The pilot project that saw over 20,000 teachers trained has been ongoing for grade 1, 2 and 3 since its inception this year.

The announcement has been met with dismay from parents whose children were part of the rollout with the pupils in the pilot phase having been expected to join grade four at the start of the New Year.