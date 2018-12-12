Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Provinces 'Unanimously' Endorse Mnangagwa for Election Still 4 Years Away

THE last presidential elections were held barely five months ago and yet the ruling Zanu PF party is already endorsing its candidate for the next ballot which isn't due until 2023.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa won the hotly disputed July 30 against a formidable challenge from opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

The ruling party is holding its annual conference this week and - ahead of the meeting - provincial structures have "unanimously" endorsed Mnangagwa as the Zanu PF candidate for the 2023 elections.

This was confirmed by national spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo after a politburo meeting held in Harare Tuesday.

"The National political commissar ‎Lieutenant General Retired Engelbert Rugeje gave a report on recently held provincial inter-district meetings coming up with resolutions to be presented to the conference," Khaya Moyo told reporters.

"What was cutting across in all the inter-district meetings was unanimous endorsement of President Mnangagwa as the party's 2023 presidential candidate, this was common in all inter district meetings recently held across the country."

The politburo meeting was aimed at "building a consensus on topical issues to be reported to the central committee", said the party spokesman.

"Politburo committee member Advocate Jacob Mudenda, on behalf of the secretary of legal affairs, presented the draft central committee report page by page covering an array and analysis on all party activities sector by sector including the political, economic and social matters."

Khaya Moyo added that some 6,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference which will be held at Umzingwane High School in Esigodini, beginning Thursday.

President Mnangagwa is expected to address the conference on Friday.