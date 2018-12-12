Zimbabwe: Mai Suluma Headlines Gospel Gig

United States-based Zimbabwean gospel diva Shingisai Suluma will return to the country this month for the One Voice Concert (Part 3) which takes place at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on December 22.

The Unity Day concert will see various choirs from many denominations taking turns to entertain gospel lovers. Mai Suluma will, obviously, be the main act as she leads her group through praise and worship songs.

The "Maitiro Enyu" singer was in the country in October for the launch of Janet Manyowa's album. The two have a collaboration titled "Muchengeti" which features on Manyowa's album.

One Voice Concert enters its third edition this year after two successful inceptions in previous years. It is hosted by one of consistent gospel choirs Spirit Praise that is under the stewardship of Learnmore Tavengwa.

Zimpraise will also be part of this year's event and many surprises are expected on the night. Tavengwa said they are excited to host Mai Suluma at this year's concert and they are confident it will be a great event.

"This will be our biggest One Voice Concert. We have had successful editions in the past, but we know hosting Mai Suluma will make this year's event special," said Tavengwa.

"She is one of the revered singers in the country and we know she will bring something big for her fans. She has left lasting impressions at her previous performances and she is glad to reunite with her fans.

"She could not have enough time to perform at Janet's album launch and we have given her a huge slot so that she quenches her fans' thirst."

Despite being away for many years, Mai Suluma remains one of the popular musicians in the gospel arena.

Tavengwa said she has promised a memorable act.

"I was talking to her a few days ago and she says she is preparing for the event thoroughly to make sure that she does her best.

She is eager to meet fans at the big concert and she promised a lot of surprises during the show. We are all looking forward to a big One Voice Concert."