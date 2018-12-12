Zimbabwe: National Clean-Up Launch Historic

The National Clean — Up launch was a historic day on the Zimbabwean calendar as the people of Zimbabwe from all walks of life took it upon themselves to make the environment clean, in all parts of the country. Stakeholders such as Government ministries and departments, corporates, civil society, Non-Governmental organisations, schools, politicians, heads of religious denominations and the media fraternity participated during the National Clean-Up launch on December 5, 2018, across the country. The national event which was spearheaded by the Ministry Of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry kicked off at 0900 hours and ended at 1300 hours at Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, Harare. Themed "Zero Tolerance To Litter: My environment My Pride", the launch was graced by His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Mnangagwa, the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents Dr Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi and several Cabinet ministers.

One of the milestones of the National Clean-Up launch was the declaration by the President that the first Friday of each calendar month will be a National Clean-Up Day as the Government is moving to ensure the country has sustainable environment management and waste disposal systems. This is in accordance with Section 73 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which guarantees every citizen of Zimbabwe "the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health and well-being".

The President emphasised the importance of sustainable waste management for Zimbabwe to attain its vision of a Middle Class Economy by 2030 and committed himself to be part and parcel of the Zimbabwe cleaning crusade. On the other hand, the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was bestowed as the Patron of the National Environment Clean-Up Day.

During the same occasion, All Government ministers, on behalf of their ministries, made commitments on how their respective sectors would participate in the National Clean-Up crusade. This was done through a signing ceremony before the President and all stakeholders present. The United Nations Development Programme Country Director, Mr B. Parajuli read out a solidarity message on sustainable solid waste management, highlighting the need to do away with the use of plastic as it is a nuisance to the environment. The National Clean-Up launch is a countrywide initiative which saw all provinces doing likewise simultaneously.

The Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs presided over the events that took place in the respective provinces, on behalf of the President. The notion behind is for every citizen to get together and clean the environment. This has to be coupled with more sustainable waste management options such as waste separation at source, reducing the amount of waste generated, recycling, reusing. This will go a long way in ensuring that we maintain a clean, safe and healthy environment.