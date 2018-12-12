Zimbabwe: Remain Professional, Chimonyo Urges Soldiers

Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo has urged soldiers to remain professional and develop strategies to meet the threats posed by the world order, especially of regime change and terrorism.

He implored members of the ZNA to be very disciplined in and outside their barracks.

Speaking during the 37th Commando Anniversary held at Charles Gumbo Barracks, formerly One Commando yesterday, Lt-Gen Chimonyo said soldiers should be committed to professionalism in order to counter forces that were seeking to effect regime change.

"Let us remain patriotic, loyal and disciplined as we jealously guard the gains of our Independence. We must foster a continued commitment to our profession and develop strategies to meet the threat posed by the world order, that of regime change and terrorism," he said.

He hailed the role and importance of the Special Forces in the history of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the entire country.

"I want to appreciate the role and importance of the Special Forces in the history of the ZDF and Zimbabwe at large. You are an elite force that is associated with loyalty, dedication to duty and proficiency," said Lt-Gen Chimonyo.

He said the ZNA was expecting the new dispensation to be treated fairly by the international community through the removal of sanctions imposed on the country.

He commended the commandos for their joint operations with the Airforce of Zimbabwe in Flood Rescue Operations and urged them to continue with the same spirit as the country approaches the rainy season.

"The combination of the commandos and AFZ over the past years has recorded success in Flood Rescue Operations across the country. The spirit should continue as we enter yet another rainy season which may require your support in flood rescue," he said.

Lt-Gen Chimonyo said commandos must be given credit for successfully undertaking various external operations.

"I acknowledge some of the achievements that have contributed to your legendary status in the Zimbabwean history. You made a mark in Mozambique, Beira and Tete corridors, you fought gallantly in the DRC campaign and broke the eight-month Ikela siege," he said.

"In West Africa, you successfully trained Equatorial Guinea security forces and provided security during the Orange Africa of Nations games in 2015.

"You are continuously involved in SADC Special Forces exercises and Russian International Military Games," he added.

Lt-Gen Chimonyo applauded the Special Forces for being the champions in the Commander ZNA Skill at Arms competition shoot and Nyanga March and Shoot competitions held recently.

The army commander was conferred with the Commando Regiment colours by the Commander 1 Commando Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Enock Chivhima.

Lt-Gen Chimonyo later presented awards and prizes to the Commando Inter-Company competition winners and honorary recognition to local businessman Engineer George Maniwa for his contribution to the regiment.