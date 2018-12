Asmara — Eritreans nationals residing inside and outside the country have contributed around 190 thousand USD and 204 thousand Nakfa in support of the families of martyrs, the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare indicated.

According to report, Eritreans residing in Saudi Arabia have contributed USD 187, 300, members of "Awet" Bus Owners Association 180 thousand Nakfa, and students of Halay Secondary School here in the Capital 24 thousand Nakfa.