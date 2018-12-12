East Africa: Annual Meeting of East African Athletics Federation

Asmara — The Executive Board of the East Africa Athletics Federation has conducted its annual meeting on 9 December here in the capital Asmara.

The meeting was attended by representatives of National Athletics Federations from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Executive Board and President of the National Athletics Federation of Kenya, Gen. Jackson Tuwei said that the meeting makes it unique for it has been conducted at a time of peace prospect prevailing in the Horn of Africa and commended the Eritrean sports community for organizing the meeting.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, said that Eritrea is proud for playing significant role in the development of athletics competitions at international level and for organizing such important meeting and expressed expectation that the meeting will address the expectations of the athletics sport community in the region.

In its one day meeting, the board adopted recommendations focusing on organizing competitions in the region, administrative and financial programs, human resources development, increasing participation of the countries in the region in the continental and international competitions and others.