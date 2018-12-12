Sudan, Belarus Sign Number of Cooperation Agreements

Minsk — Sudan and Belarus signed Monday in presence of President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko a number of agreements and documents for fostering cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The agreements signed between the two sides cover areas of general partnership on implementation of projects, import and assembly of siloes , industry, prevention of double taxation and administrative matters related to tax and cooperation in customs field, exempting holders of diplomatic passports from entry visa in addition to three agreements in cooperation in areas of civil and trade matters and cooperation in criminal matters and extradition of criminals.

The two Presidents , at the conclusion of signing ceremony, the final communique which will be issued at the end of the visit.