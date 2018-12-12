Sudan: Al-Bashir and Lukashenko Agree On Transferring Industrial Capacity to Sudan

President of the Republic, Omer Al-Bashir and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko held an official talks in Minsik on Monday and discussed bilateral relations and efforts to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries In all fields.

In press statements, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed said the two Presidents talks focused on transferring Belarus industrial capacity to Sudan , especially on agro- processing field and taht GIAD industrial company would be responsible for assemblying tractors , harvesters and other Belarusian machnieries in Sudan.

Minister of Foreign affairs added that the Sudanese and Belarusina Agricultural Banks would be responsible of funding agriculture and develop new areas of agricultural processing.

He explained that the two Presidents touch on the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in international policy due to changes that require cooperation and maintaining stability and neutrality in the two countries.

The Minster announced that the President of the Republic extended an invitatiion to the Belarusian President to visit Sudan and that visit is scheduled next year.