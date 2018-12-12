Tanzania: Serengeti Outlaws FGM Tools to End the Practice

ABOUT 200 traditional elders have participated in setting a blaze Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) tools that included razor-blades and knives in Serengeti District, Mara Region.

The event was held at the village of Nyamisingisi under an ambitious project that seeks to end FGM in the district.

The three-year project called Tokomeza Ukeketaji Serengeti is being implemented by African Medical Research Foundation (AMREF) in collaboration with Legal and Human Rights Centre and Serengeti District Council.

The government in Mara Region said it is determined to make the region free from FGM acts in a bid to promote education of the girl child. "We will ensure that FGM becomes a history.

This is not a laughing matter, it is a serious issue," Butiama District Commissioner (DC), Ms Anna- rose Nyamubi who presided over the occasion on behalf of the Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Adam Malima said.

She urged traditional leaders and women to back up the ongoing anti-FGM campaigns in the region. "I ask wazee (elders) and mothers to understand that we are in a war against FGM.

Let us allow the girl child to get education," Ms Nyamubi said. Serengeti is one of the districts with communities who still see FGM as an important culture. However, FGM is illegal according to the laws of the country.

AMREF Country Director, Dr Florence Temu said besides FGM, AMREF is also involved in the fight against child marriage, inheritance of widows and other harmful outdated practices in the area.

She said AMREF will continue cooperating with the government, traditional elders, and other stakeholders as well as citizens to end FGM in Serengeti.