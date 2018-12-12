Tanzania: Govt to Deal With Lazy Contractors

THE government has said it will deal with contractors, who delay the implementation of power projects in the country.

Speaking to engineers, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) regional managers, technical experts and public officials supervising electricity projects, Deputy Minister for Energy Subira Mgalu said contractors, who delayed power projects wouldn't be tolerated.

He said there were areas, where contractors were not performing well, especially power distribution in rural areas. "In some areas the implementation of power projects is still below 20 per cent."

"We will take legal action against all those, who are not fulfilling the requirements of their contracts and we want all contractors to ensure that all required materials are taken to sites on time," she stressed.

Ms Mgalu further added that all contractors were duty bound to ensure they work efficiently in discharging their duties. "We want to see that three villages get electricity every week and where there are delays we want to be given reasons."

On the equipment challenge, the deputy minister was optimistic that beginning next year, some equipment would be produced and procured locally, asking local industry owners to utilise the opportunity.

Ms Mgalu said Dodoma Region was among the priority areas in the implementation of various power projects. She said in some areas, many customers had paid for power connection, but they were yet to be connected.

Tanzania has 12,268 villages and as of November 30, 2018, a total of 6,775 villages were yet to be connected. However, Ms Mgalu was optimistic that more villages would be covered.