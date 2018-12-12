Tanzania: Chinese Basketball Tourney in Dar Attracts Nine Teams

NINE teams are set to compete in the weeklong basketball competition slated to begin tomorrow at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

This was confirmed yesterday by the competition's organiser Heng Yang, who said all the teams are ready to fight for the championship.

According to Yang, the teams are defending champions CCECC, Avic International, CGCOC, CRCC, BCEG, CCC, CRCC Bridge and China Embassy.

"Two games will be played on the opening day, pitting CCECC against CGOC while later, CRCC will host BCEG at the same venue," he said.

He added that on the second day of the competition, CRCC will play against Avic International and the other game in the afternoon will involve CCECC against CRCC Bridge, while on the third day, CRCC will play CCC and later in the afternoon CRCC Bridge will entertain on China Embassy.

The organiser further said that on the fourth day there will be three matches involving BCEG which will take on CCC, later CGCOC will be in action against CRCC Bridge and China embassy will face Avic International.

He said the losing teams will play on the firth day, and progressing teams will face each other on the sixth day in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Finals will be on Tuesday where top embassy officials will hand over the trophy to the winning team.

"All is set for the eighth edition of Chinese Constructors basketball, all teams are prepared for the event, we are just waiting for the day, and I am also asking basketball loving people in the country to come in their large numbers to watch the tournament which has always been exciting," he said.

During the last edition, CCECC Tanzania basketball defeated CGC by 63 to 42 baskets to defend the title.

The winning team was awarded a trophy at the function which was attended by top dignitaries which included China Economic Councillor Lin Zhiyong and Tomas Bisonga, who is Head of Corporate and Investment Banking for Stanbic Bank