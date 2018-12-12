Tanzania: Stage Set for 2019 AYC Finals Draw in Dar

THE draw for the 2019 Under-17 Africa Youth Championship (AYC) finals is scheduled to be conducted on December 20th this year in Dar es Salaam.

This was revealed yesterday by the Director of Sports in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Yussuf Singo, who said all procedures prior to the continental showpiece are progressing according to plans.

"We expect to receive CAF officials from Saturday to Sunday, who will come to conduct the final inspections on the venues, which would be used to host the competition and they will also be tasked to monitor the draw," Singo said.

Adding, Singo called upon businesspeople in the country to embrace this opportunity with both hands basing on the fact that many people would descend into the country to witness the event.

"We will have many people from different parts of the world during the entire period of the tournament hence even those people in tourism sector should positively seize this chance," he said.

He also said the Marketing Committee will soon start disseminating information about the incoming competition as one way to update people on the progress of the preparations.

Tanzania will host the event for the first time and the country's flag carriers Serengeti Boys are currently in Botswana taking part in the ongoing Under-17 COSAFA tournament of which they are also using them as part and parcel of their next year's AFCON rehearsals.

However, their opening clash in COSAFA saw them losing 2-0 against Angola two weeks ago before they posted a 2-1 victory over Malawi last week.

The tournament's defending champions are Mali and the teams that fought their way to the 2019 finals in Dar es Salaam through qualifications in their respective zones or regional set up like CECAFA or COSAFA are Uganda, Angola, Morocco, Senegal, Mali from the virtue of being defending champions, Nigeria, Cameroon and Tanzania from the virtue of being tournament's hosts.