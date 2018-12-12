Tanzania: Govt Urged to Review Taxes On Seaweed

THE seaweed or macroalgae farmers and exporters have asked the government to review taxes imposed on the crop to boost production currently facing some challenges.

During a dialogue and advocacy training workshop for seaweed stakeholders in Zanzibar farmers and exporters said another challenge included taxes imposed on buyers.

Seaweed farmers, Ms Tabia Mohammed Omar and Ms Mtumwa Mchenga Haji, asked the authorities to review the taxes as they contributed to low prices.

Workshop facilitator Khalid Swabiri from the University of Dar es Salaam said there was a need to have a sustainable dialogue platform for seaweed production in Zanzibar to address the challenges.

Mr Khamis Issa Mohammed, Secretary of Zanzibar Exporters Association (ZEX A), said other challenges hindering the development of seaweed included transportation due to bureaucracy and congestion at the main port.

"We need an enabling business environment for seaweed production. It is possible to address all challenges," said Mr Mohammed as Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (ZNCCIA) Executive Director Hamad Omar Hamad noted that seaweed remained important to Zanzibar's economy.

He thanked BEST-dialogue for supporting the workshop, urging stakeholders to work closely to address challenges facing seaweed production.