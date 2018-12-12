Tanzania: Kagera Petty Traders Hail Magufuli for IDs

A SECTION of petty traders in Kagera have hailed President John Magufuli for his bold action of introducing special Identity Cards (IDs) for 'machingas'-hawkers.

Jasson Nkyabonaki (23) a petty trader along Uswahilini area, in Bukoba Municipality praised the President saying... "for a long time, we (petty traders) were facing difficulties in doing business; the IDs will enable us to conduct business in a peaceful environment".

Mary Kokuteta (27) who runs a kiosk at Rwamishenye Ward in the Municipality also expressed similar views... . "The IDs will enable petty traders to increase their capital base," she said.

President Magufuli launched the IDs on Monday where he handed out about 670,000 cards to entrepreneurs whose business capital does not exceed 4m/, adding that equipped with the IDs, the holders would be formally recognised by Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials at their operational centres.

Entrepreneurs who will collect IDs will be required to display his/her card, to enable them conduct business without any problem and will be recognised by TRA officials wherever they are.

Entrepreneurs with IDs will also be required to pay 20,000/- each to the Regional Commissioner (RC), who will take the money to TRA so that the authority processes other IDs.