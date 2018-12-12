Tanzania: Police Nab Three Suspects Over 20 Ivory Tusks

POLICE in Dar es Salaam have arrested three suspects, including a woman over alleged illegal possession of 20 ivory tusks worth 87m/-.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa, speaking to reporters in the city yesterday, named the suspects who were arrested in Ilala municipality on Monday as 57-year old Salehe Iddi, Waziri Ibrahimu (40) and Bertha Nelson (38), all Dar es Salaam residents.

The suspects were arrested at Kigogo- Fresh area in Ukonga Ward, said the RPC, hinting that a police officer posed as a buyer after getting a tip-off about the suspects who were selling the tusks.

"The suspects are under the police custody undergoing interrogation to facilitate investigations on the matter and they will be arraigned upon completion of probe task," he said.

In the other incident, police last month recovered abandoned two shotguns and 17 rounds of ammunitions from an unfinished house building at Kinyerezi- Kanga area.

The guns whose owners remain unknown have registration numbers P- 913581-TZ CAR 76 456 and P-625302- TZ CAR 76467. The police seized the guns during their special crackdown in the city.

Commander Mambosasa ordered all people who own guns illegally to surrender them to the nearby police stations at their localities or just abandon them at any government office for the police to collect them.

Meanwhile, 20 motorcyclists have been arrested by the police in Dar es Salaam over alleged stoning of a Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver after an accident that involved the BRT bus with registration number T155DGW and a motorcycle with numbers MC 964 B YN.

Mambosasa said, the accident that claimed the lives of the unidentified motorcyclist and his passenger, occurred recently along the Morogoro Road at the Manzese area when the motorcyclist allegedly passed on the BRT special road.

According to the RPC, after the accident, other motorcyclists along the road started to stone the bus.

The suspects will be charged in court upon completion of investigations. He further warned drivers of other vehicles-pr ivate and public- against using the BRT roads because it is illegal.