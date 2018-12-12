Tanzania: NMB Promotes Cashless Economy

NMB Bank has embarked on promoting cashless economy through its payment solutions, MasterCard and Masterpass in a promotion where customers are set to win various cash prizes and other items.

This was unveiled by the NMB Head Card Business Mr Boma Raballa in Dar es Salaam yesterday after launching the promotion dubbed 'MasterBata'.

"Currently there are more than one million customers using NMB MasterCard and Masterpass out of total number of the bank's customers that exceeds two million," he noted.

He said customers can enter into the draw by just making various transactions using the two payment solutions, MasterCard and Masterpass during the period under review.

He said the present and new customers who will use MasterCard and Masterpass solutions will walk away with various cash prizes and other items during the promotion period.

He said during the promotion that will last for two months, NMB has set aside 100m/- for customers to grab ranging from 100,000/- on weekly draws, smartphones on monthly draws and the grand winner at the end.

Mr Raballa said the grand winner at the end of the promotion will have a chance to travel to Dubai with the partner for leisure in one of the executive hotels.

He said the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) listed NMB bank's promotion will enhance use of secure and convenient payment solutions, MasterCard and Masterpass.

He added that the use of the NMB payment solutions enables customers to transact more conveniently, quickly and securely at more payment acceptable locations.

The NMB Head, Consumer Banking and Sales Mr Omari Mtiga said NMB customers may use the payment solutions in any acceptable locations countrywide.

"This is one of the hassle free payment solutions for customers to make various transactions countrywide, that also give them chance to win cash prizes during this festive season," he added.

He said through NMB branches exceeding 200 which are spread countrywide and in every districts, customers can get more details on how they can acquire the payment solutions.