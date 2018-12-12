Nigeria: Ezekwesili Expresses Concern Over Bad Governance

The Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has expressed concern over the bad governance experienced in Nigeria in the past 19 years. She complained that Nigeria's democratic journey has yet to produce the change Nigerians expect.

She said, 'There is however a limit to celebrating the mere existence of democracy in our country. This is because, every objective assessment of our democratic journey since 1999 has mostly always returned the sobering verdict that we are still very much in the nascent, fragile,

tenuous and fledgling zone of democracy as our choice of political system of governance.

"So far, good governance has on the aggregate eluded Nigeria. The last 19 years have not given Nigerians an aggregate top quality of political actors. Nigerians are demanding for a new leadership direction for the country to end the entrapment in governance failures of the last

decades. Nigerians believe that our democracy and governance can be vastly improved through genuine elections."