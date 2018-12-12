Southern Africa: As Its Ratings Fall Precipitously, the EFF Goes Post-Truth in the Opinion Polls

analysis

This is part of a series by Daily Maverick exploring how the start-up party which had such potential has become a fact-totem of the post-truth era and the lead manufacturer of disinformation in South Africa.

EFF leaders have this week poured cold water on an opinion poll which shows that its national support would be 11% if an election were held at the time of the poll, claiming that they will emerge as victors in the 2019 national and provincial elections.

On national television and on the powerful social media medium, the party, through its president Julius Malema and its deputy president Floyd Shivambu, maintains a post-truth position that it will win the election, despite all evidence to the contrary. The concept of post-truth defines a political position that moves on emotion and lies, and in...