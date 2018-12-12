9 December 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: WB Pledges U.S.$100Million for Climate Resilience

Development Ethiopia and the World Bank signed a 100-million-dollar financing agreement aimed at protecting natural resources and promoting livelihood areas.

The project will be implemented through the Resilient Landscapes & Livelihoods Project of Ethiopia.

The project has the objectives to improve climate resilience, land productivity and carbon storage.

The agreement has been signed between Ahmed Shide, minister of Finance, and Carrie Turk, WB director for Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan.

The agreement also projects to help rural communities with diversifying their livelihood activities. The project will benefit 645,000 households in six regional states, according to Ahmed.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

