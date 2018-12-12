South Africa: 'It's Rupert's Fault' - BLF Doubles Down On Threat of Violence Against White South Africans

analysis

Black First Land First hosted a press conference on Tuesday 11 November to clarify controversial recent comments by its president Andile Mngxitama, who at the launch of the party's 2019 election campaign called for violence against white South Africans.

It was a game of political trickery as Black First Land First (BLF) President Andile Mngxitama attempted to defend his comment that for every one black person killed, his party would kill five white people, a statement condemned as hate speech by the Democratic Alliance and AfriForum.

And although Mngxitama stands by comments he made during the Potchefstroom launch of his party's election campaign, he argues that they must be understood in the context of recent comments made by Johann Rupert. In a radio interview on PowerFM, Rupert referred to his connections in a taxi association, who would defend his interests as "his little army" against the red berets (EFF).

And it was this statement, says Mngxitama, that led him to declare his...