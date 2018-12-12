Nigeria: Winter Olympics - Curling Makes Nigerian Debut With Schools Championship

Nigeria Curling Federation has commenced registration for the first edition of the secondary School curling Championship scheduled to hold from April 25-27, 2019 . It will be the first ever national curling championship to be held in Nigeria.

The Federation has called on entries to be made online through its website @ www.nigeria-curling.com with entries not expected to be submitted later than first week in April 2019 .

All secondary schools must log on to the websites to enter their players with their passwords, as late entries will not be accepted

Towards this event the federation has put in place a clinic for 20 secondary schools across the federation to proceed the championship The clinic which will hold from March 24th to 26th will amongst other objectives introduce the game of curling to students thereby equipping them with the rules and regulations of the sport

President of Nigeria curling federation Mr Daniel Damola says the championship is part of efforts to develop curling in Nigeria from the grassroots. Mr. Damola said he is optimistic the country will in no distant future become a force to reckon with as the federation is stopping at nothing to provide all the necessary equipments that will be used by athlete's to able them excel in the sport

He disclosed that the federation will in the first week in February 2019 take delivery of curling equipment for use in schools across the country.