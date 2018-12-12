South Africa: Gengezi Mgidlana, Suspended Secretary to Parliament, Objects to Being Called 'Corrupt'

analysis

Disgraced Secretary to Parliament, Gengezi Mgidlana, who has spent more than a year suspended while Parliament investigates various charges against him of mismanagement and abuse of power, and who is currently the subject of a protracted disciplinary hearing, has declared himself "aggrieved" because the EFF's Floyd Shivambu once called him "corrupt".

First published by Notes from the House

Gengezi Mgidlana is the man who, among other dodgy practices, spent R4-million of taxpayers' money in two-and-a-half years for travel for his wife and himself, awarded himself an ex-gratia payment of more than R71,000 that he was not entitled to, gave himself a R30,503 study bursary just months into the job while denying bursaries to most other staff, and various other dodgy behaviours such as the illegal use of blue light security cars, including to get his kids to school.

In the latest twist, Mgidlana has earned an annual performance bonus worth R56,000. This is for the little more than two months he spent at work during the 2017/18 financial year, while he was on suspension for abuse of power and...