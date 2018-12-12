South Africa: Practice Caution This Long Weekend

With a long weekend on the horizon, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution during the festive period.

Traffic volumes are expected to peak as holiday makers make their way to their various holiday destinations. This as South Africa is due to commemorate Reconciliation Day on Sunday, followed by a public holiday on Monday.

"High traffic volumes are expected during the 14 - 16 December and 21- 24 December long weekends, and between 4 - 6 January as travellers head back home prior to the reopening of schools and industries," said the corporation's Simon Zwane on Tuesday.

The corporation said heavy rains are expected in most parts of the country during the upcoming weekend and all road users are advised to be extra cautious on slippery roads.

"We urge road users to follow safety tips to ensure a reduction in lives lost on the roads during the 2018/19 festive period," said Zwane.

The RTMC has the following tips for pedestrians:

Always cross the road at designated pedestrian crossings.

Pedestrians should avoid the use of earphones or headsets while using the road.

Wear reflective clothing at all times and remain visible during day or night.

Pedestrians must be alert and able to judge the speed and distance of approaching vehicles.

Don't drink and walk.

Don't walk on freeways.

Pedestrians must resist the temptation of jaywalking.

For drivers:

Take breaks every 2 hours or after 200km of driving when travelling long distance.

If you start yawning or feeling tired pull off the road where it is safe to do so and rest.

Always look out for pedestrians on the road.

Don't overtake on a barrier line or steep uphill.

Keep a safe following distance.

Don't overload your vehicle.

Don't text and drive.

Don't answer calls while driving.

Do not drink and drive

Tips for vehicle fitness

Ensure your tyres are in good condition.

Ensure the wiper blades are still effective.

Ensure your braking and steering system are in excellent condition.

Replace the windscreen if cracked.

Ensure that the vehicle's lights are working.

Restraints:

Always wear your seatbelt.

If your child is still too young for a seatbelt, ensure your child is properly restrained in a child seat or booster seat.