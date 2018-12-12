South Africa: Saving SAA - the Pilots' Perspective

analysis

In many ways South African Airways is a microcosm of our wonderful country. While brimming with potential, and with many committed and wonderful people in it, our airline is also suffering the after-effects of State Capture. Having endured years of incompetent and corrupt leadership and management, we have been left with huge financial debts and, apart from a few exceptions, a lack of skilled, fit-for-purpose, experienced and accountable management.

South African Airways can be saved and can be an African leader once again. This can be achieved through calm, rational engagement and the unimpeded implementation of the strategy to return SAA to success.

Besides the damage that she wrought, one of the many things that former chairperson of SAA Dudu Myeni failed to grasp was that, just like flying a commercial jet aircraft, successfully running an airline takes skill, commitment, dedication and hard work. An airline is only as good as the people who work for it, not just in the flight deck and cabin, but also in management, on the ground and in...