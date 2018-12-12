Ethiopia: Premier Inaugurates Jimma Hospital, Park

The first phase of the Jimma Industrial park was inaugurated yesterday with the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), President of Djibouti Ismael Omar Guelleh and President of Sudan Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir.

The government invested 70.3 million dollars and took a year and a half to finalize the first phase of the park, which rests on half of the 150ha park.

"The project was supposed to be completed in nine months," said Lelise Neme, CEO of the Industrial Parks Development Corporation. "But as the settling compensation for the residents took longer than planned, the project was delayed."

Of the nine sheds that are built, the Corporation has already contracted half of them to an Indian garment company, according to Lelise.

The city also inaugurated a teaching hospital and stadium worth 1.5 billion Br.

While the industrial park is expected to create jobs for 12,000 people when it is running at full capacity, the hospital is expected to serve 20 million people residing around Jimma.