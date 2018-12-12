South Africa: Apply for North West Bursary Scheme

The North West Office of the Premier is inviting qualifying learners, students and unemployed youth to apply for a bursary to study on a full time basis at any tertiary institution in the country.

"The Provincial Bursary and Skills Development Fund targets Grade 12 learners, those who have already passed Grade 12 and those already at the tertiary institutions and are interested in furthering their studies in the fields of agriculture; culture and arts; tourism; construction, building and roads, mining engineering; law; other engineering fields, accounting/commerce and finance; health related fields; education; mathematics, and science and technology," said the Premier's office on Tuesday.

Those interested in the bursary can collect forms from Office of Premier offices across all the districts as well as well as at labour centres, district and local municipalities and traditional authority offices.

Completed forms must be submitted back at the same offices.

"The call for bursaries application comes after the hosting of a Provincial Skills Development Lekgotla in September this year, that was aimed at among others, assessing the province's skills capacity needs, this with a view to enable the province to proactively respond to the needs of the growing economy."

The Provincial Bursary and Skills Development Fund has for the current academic year supported more than 280 under-graduates from the North West Province, who are financially needy and performing well academically.

The deadline for submission of applications for funding in 2019 is 11th January 2019, and no late submissions will be accepted.