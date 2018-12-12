South Africa: Politicians of Miasma Create a Fog of War

analysis

A new barbarism is stirring in the midst of our globally interconnected civilisation, acclaimed Harvard University post-colonial theorist, Homi K Bhabha has warned, and the barbarians are no longer at the gates.

Delivering a keynote lecture - A Memory of Neighbours: On History and the Afterlife - at a conference on the Reverberations of History, at Stellenbosch University, Professor Homi K Bhabha labelled former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon a leader of the new barbarism movement.

"In the United States, and more recently in Italy, England, Poland, Hungary and elsewhere, Steve Bannon has become the prime proponent of a 'new barbarism'. And this is not my designation; it is his own self-description. In a recent interview with the Economist, Bannon proudly assumes the mantle of barbarism. Speaking of the 2016 US elections, he describes his ideological mission with a flourish: 'The country was thirsting for change and (Barack) Obama didn't give them enough. I said, we are going for a nationalist message, we are going to go barbarian, and we will win.'"

Bhabha is the Anne F Rothenberg Professor of the Humanities in the Department of English, the Director of the Humanities Centre and the Senior...