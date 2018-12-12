Ghana: 60 Chiefs Brainstorm Over Traditional Issues

Sixty chiefs and their staff across the country have converged in Accra for a five-day workshop aimed at building their competencies on contemporary traditional issues.

Drawn from some traditional councils and Regional House of chiefs, the participants would also be equipped with skills to manage the resources of their areas sustainably.

The workshop which opened yesterday is being organised by the Otumfuo Centre for Traditional Leadership (OCTL) of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

In a speech read on his behalf, the Vice-Chancellor, UPSA, Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, said traditional leaders play a critical role in nation building for which reason the platform had been created to build their capacity and examine leadership challenges and proffer solutions.

He expressed the hope that the workshop would sharpen the skills and help become effective change agents in the fight against poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy, injustice and environmental degradation.

Lepowura M.N.D Jawula, Director of the Centre, said the centre would continue to help traditional leaders understand their roles better to enable them remain relevant in nation building.

He rallied chiefs to ensure that the right persons were elected as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) so as to step up development in their areas.

Prof. Kwame Frimpong, Dean, Faculty of Law, UPSA, in a presentation urged the chiefs and institutions of the country to subject themselves to the rule of law and respect the constitution and other laws of the land.

He said traditional leaders should comply with the current system of governance to sustain their level of accountability.

Speaking about the fight against illegal mining (galamsey), Prof. Frimpong advised the chiefs to help stop the pollution of water bodies and environmental degradation.