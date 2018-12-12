Ghana: Nii Ayi-Bonte II, 3 Others Honoured With Doctorate Degrees

The Riches Theological University College on Saturday, conferred on the Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II, an honorary doctorate degree in Divinity for his selfless service to the nation through football administration, boxing management, entrepreneurship, chieftaincy and philanthropy.

Thus Nii Gbese, who is also the Adonten of the Ga state and a member of both the Ga Traditional Council and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs would take the honorary title of Dr. Nii Ayi- Bonte II.

Three others who were also honoured alongside Nii Ayi Bonte were Bob Smith Jnr. also known as Diaboloman, a Ghanaian actor who has been in the film industry for many years and Seth Ofosu Kwabi, Chief Executive Officer of the Asikafo Herbal Centre and Clinic at Chantan, while Bishop at the Riches House of Ministries and Clergy Council received Doctor of Ministry (DM).

Conferring the honours on them at a colourful but short ceremony in the Wesleyan Cathedral on the Asafoatse Nettey road which was filled to capacity by friends, relatives and well-wishers including chiefs and politicians, Bishop Dr. Richard offei , Chairman and Chancellor of the College said the honorary degrees were neither academic nor professional qualifications in true sense.

He said such degrees were conferred "Honoris Causa ", a Latin expression meaning "for the sake of honour" so a recipient of such an honour did not require rigorous training or study through formal education before being recognised.

Bishop Dr. Offei said the honorary degrees in the case of the four recipients were reserved for the eminent individuals who made significant contributions to national and international development adding that recipients of such honors were mostly leading scholars, discoverers, investors, authors, artists, musicians, entrepreneurs, social activists and leaders in political and traditional governance.

He said the recipients were selected through a nomination process established by the Executive Board with the approval of the Chancellor to ensure that the serious aim of nominating people whose efforts impact on society was not compromised.