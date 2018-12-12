Ghana: Birth of Holy Prophet of Islam Observed in Accra

Hundreds of people from all walks of life converged on the New Fadama football field on Saturday night to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The ceremony was attended by Islamic scholars, Christians, chiefs, ministers of state, members of the diplomatic corps, Islamic students, Members of Parliament and residents.

The annual event, organised by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was on the theme:"Teachings of life of Prophet Muhammad on humanity with reference to women and children."

The celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad signifies peace, love, tolerance and unity.

The National Chief Imam and his entourage arrived at the Fadama football field at about 10:22p.m.

He was welcomed by the packed crowd with a thunderous takbir (praises) to Allah (God).

Also known as Maulid in the Arabic language, the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad is annually characterised by Qur'an recitation, Islamic songs of praises, and eulogy to Prophet Muhammad.

Men, women and children were mostly dressed in white as a demonstration of their happiness.

Every year during this celebration, New Fadama becomes a centre of attraction, welcoming people from neighbouring countries, Europe, America, Australia and Asia.

The ceremony was heralded by special prayers at the residence of the National Chief Imam on Friday between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. when Maghrib and Ishai, two of the Muslim five daily obligatory prayers were observed.

Alhaji Alhassan Andani, Chief Executive of Stanbic Group who chaired the Maulid said the knowledge, candour, and demeanor of the National Chief Imam has engendered peace in Ghana and beyond.

He reminded the youth that Dr Sharubutu cherished discipline and education and advised them to be disciplined in the pursuit of knowledge.

He said Prophet Muhammad bequeathed peace, tolerance, and love to the world and urged Muslims to relive those virtues.

He told the National Chief Imam that Muslim youth continue to draw inspiration from him, adding that "we would continue to contribute our quota to national development."