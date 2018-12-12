11 December 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ministry of Justice Reacts to U.S. Decision On Jammeh

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Le Pays
Yahya Jammeh

The Ministry of Justice has in a press release issued on Tuesday said it learnt with great appreciation the news from the State Department of the United states that the former President Yahya Jammeh and his family have been banned from entering the United States as a result of the latter's involvement in significant corruption and gross violation of human rights.

This decision is in line with the commitment of the Gambia Government to combat corruption and ensure accountability for gross human rights abuses. Accordingly, we are grateful for the solidarity of the Government of the United States in our transition towards good governance and respect for human rights. The Ministry of Justice will continue to collaborate with the United States Government on all matters of mutual interest.

More on This

Public Designation of The Gambia's Yahya Jammeh

The Department is publicly designating former president of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, under the terms of Section 7031(c)… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.