11 December 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian-Born Excels in Germany Amateur Boxing

By Sulyman Bah

Gambian-born Assan Hansen is one of the finest to emerge from amateur boxing in Germany in a final recently.

Twin brother to Ousainou -also a boxer in the same category - Hansen reached Germany men's finals after shoving aside adversaries he'd been pitted with beginning from the qualifiers.

He sailed into the last stage on Sunday before losing the main staked gong to wrap up the show as the second best in the Olympic boxing Bundesliga 2.

'He lost the fight to a better opponent. We all congratulated the opponent for the first position. Assan also had a very well deserved second-place. We are all very happy about that,' Martin Schmidt, father to the starlet told Foroyaa Sport from Berlin over the weekend.

Assan has a total 40 victories in the amateur category and dreams of turning professional soonest.

