Gambia: 'Health Ministry Committed to Quality Health Delivery' Health Minister

Dr. Isatou Touray, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, told lawmakers that her Ministry is committed to the delivery of quality health care to all living in the country.

Dr. Touray said this yesterday at the National Assembly, during the fourth ordinary budget session.

She said currently, the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), has three ultra sound and one CT scanner, all of which are functioning.

She informed the House that the Gambia lacks capacity in bio-medical engineering services and that most of the time when equipment breaks down; they have to look for experts outside, to fix them.

She continued: "To address this challenge, the Ministry has plans to establish a bio-medical unit at the Department of National Public Health Laboratories. It is hoped that with a well capacitized bio-medical unit, many of the broken equipment will be fixed. This will not only increase access to their use, but will also cut down on cost."

On the issue of drug shortage which was a question from the Member for Niamina West Demba Sowe, Dr. Touray responded that her Ministry is aware of the matter and stressed that they are doing everything possible to address the situation. She noted that the budget allocated is below the required needs of her Ministry; that in this respect, the Ministry has embarked on resource mobilization through the World Bank and other donors to fill the gap.

Responding to the question on the Public and Environmental Council from the Member for Nianija Amadou Camara, Dr. Touray said the Term of Reference for the registrar has been developed and a request to advertise the position will be sent to the Personnel Management Office (PMO).